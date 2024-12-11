Famous vlogger allegedly abandons Dog, refuses to pay bills

A famous vlogger allegedly abandoned their Dog after they refused to pay for the canine’s vet bills.

According to Doc Ferds Recio’s Facebook post, the vlogger allegedly refused to pay the Php 15,000 bill after the Doc was admitted for the treatment of blood parasitism.

The vlogger also allegedly did not come back for the Dog.

Silver lining

According to the vet, someone has adopted the Dog: “I don’t let just anyone adopt a dog — I make sure they’ll be truly cared for.”

Netizens react

Thousands of Facebook comments showed disappointment at the vlogger. Others shared their experiences with vets, saying that they were ready to spend a lot of money for the well-being of their animal companions.