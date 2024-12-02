Ball Python Care 101 – Caring for gentle Snakes at home



One of the most popular Snakes on the planet is called the Ball Python or Royal Python, otherwise known by their scientific name Python regius. They’re found in West and Central Africa, primarily in the grasslands, savannahs, and wooded areas, and can grow up to an impressive six feet in length!

BUT WHAT MAKES THEM ROYAL?

There are rumors that in ancient Egypt and among African tribes, Cleopatra as well as other royal leaders adorned themselves in Ball Pythons like jewelry as a status symbol, which explains why these Snakes are associated with royalty.

There’s also the belief that Ball Pythons bring good fortune, and encountering them in the wild is sure to bring you luck. However, attacking or accidentally killing them is said to create misfortune until atonement is made.

WHY ARE THEY POPULAR?

In almost every part of the world when it comes to caring for Snakes at home, Ball Pythons are arguably the most popular because of their impressive size, beautiful colors, and gentle temperament, in contrast to Reticulated Pythons, Green Tree Pythons, Boa Constrictors, and Corn Snakes.

The majority of them are docile and don’t mind being picked up, even by an inexperienced person.

However, it helps to always exercise caution no matter what Reptile is being handled, because their personalities vary.

WHY ARE THEY CALLED “BALL” PYTHONS?

They actually get their name “Ball” Pythons because of their unique defense mechanism! They curl up into a tight ball when they feel threatened or scared rather than lunging at anything unfamiliar.

If anything, biting is the last thing these Snakes would do to you.

WHY DO THEY COME IN MANY COLORS?

Because they’ve been cared for by humans for centuries, many morphs, characteristics, and colors have emerged over the years.

You can find Ball Pythons in almost any color of the rainbow, and even with different

patterns — some even without scales! This is another reason why they’re so popular: All of them are incredibly unique, even if they come from the same clutch of eggs.

People from around the world enjoy mixing them together and discovering something new or, if they get lucky, finding a “world-first”.

HOW DOES ONE CARE FOR A BALL PYTHON?

FEEDING

In terms of food, just like with other Snakes, Ball Pythons prefer live Mice. Some may accept frozen Mice, but not all do, so the safest bet is to provide them with live Rodents at least once a week.

The size of the feed will depend on the size of the Ball Python and how long they go between feedings, but generally (and based on personal experience, like with my Ball Python whom I call Peanut), a three-year-old Ball Python can eat about two to four Mice or Rat pups in a sitting and be okay for about a week or so.

Always make sure they have clean drinking water in a dish at all times.

ENCLOSURE

For their setup, it might be best not to get a really big enclosure, because having it too large will make them feel more stressed and insecure. Ball Pythons typically prefer tight spaces that they can fill themselves in.

An important addition to all enclosures is a hide, because that’s where they’ll spend 90% of their time, while the other 10% is when they come out at night to stretch.

Also include rough surfaces, such as rocks or wood, that they can rub against especially when they need to shed. This will help scratch off any loose skin — after all, they don’t have any arms to help.

SOAKING

Soaking your Ball Python in water isn’t always needed as long as they have the correct humidity levels in their enclosure. However if they’re having trouble shedding, a quick 15-minute soak in warm water will do the trick.

Occasional soaking is also great if your Ball Python is looking a bit dehydrated.

ARE THEY THE RIGHT ANIMAL COMPANION FOR ME?

Overall, Ball Pythons are absolutely one of my most recommended beginner Reptiles to care for, because many of them are just so friendly and cute.

Many even choose to wrap them around their necks and heads as a way to bond with them while they do other things, because most of the time, the Ball Pythons aren’t fussy at all.

If you’re looking for a Snake companion who gets big and beautiful but stays gentle with you, Ball Pythons are a great choice.