There’s a new place in Araneta where you can chill with your furbabies

Pet Kingdom, the ultimate pet-friendly destination, has officially opened at Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City, offering a unique, animal-centric destination for animal lovers.

More than just a pet store

Pet Kingdom is more than a traditional pet store; it features a retail area with premium products, grooming services, and a function hall for special celebrations, such as pet birthdays and adoption anniversaries.

“You could hang out, you can chill… pwede ka na rin bumili ng other supplies [you can also buy other supplies],” explains Jason Go, president of Pet Kingdom, who describes the store as a place for young people to hang out with their furbabies.

“We wanted this store to be a destination for pet lovers. So, you imagine, yung look, yung interior (the look, the interior), it caters to the modern generation. From the music to the smell, talagang pinag-aralan (they were really studied). Everything you need for your pets is here.”

Catering to many animals

Aside from Cat and Dog supplies, Pet Kingdom also provides supplies for other animal companions, including Rabbits, Reptiles, and Hamsters.

The facilities cater to most animals, so everyone gets the attention they deserve.

For the people

As to why choose to open at Gateway, Jason said, “Araneta has a good mix of market. From people riding MRT and LRT, to people who [eat] in Wolfgang, to people watching basketball in Araneta Center. It’s a hub of different people. At tsaka malapit lang sa lahat (And it’s also close to everything).”