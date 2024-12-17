A few days before Christmas, Pawssion Project celebrates Christmas miracle 

Pawssion Project founder Malou Perez posted some good news on her Facebook page: They found a temporary space to rent for a year “while we look for the perfect space that the rescues can finally call home.”

As if that’s not enough good news, different airline companies also stepped in to help. “Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have been in contact with us. Cebu Pacific [is] offering charity rates, and PAL, through PAL Foundation, may be able to waive the fees and help us send the [D]ogs to Bacolod for retirement before Christmas!”

Malou thanked the people who adopted and fostered some of their rescue Dogs. “Thank you for using me, the rescues, and the org to give hope and share your love and presence this holiday season.”